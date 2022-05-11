Mavericks against endorsement
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We are requesting your vote for Debbie Shearer and Trever (sic) Taylor to be elected as your Adams County representatives to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee.
In the May primary election, republicans in Adams County will elect three members to the Pennsylvania State Committee. The responsibilities of the entire statewide committee (approximately 325 members) are to elect a chairman and vice chairman of the PA GOP and to elect a national committeeman and committeewoman to represent Pennsylvania on the Republican National Committee (RNC).
Also, the state committee endorse which candidates they want to be the front runners for US Senate, US Congress, governor, statewide judges and statewide row offices.
Debbie Shearer and Trever (sic) Taylor are mavericks against the endorsement process. During our first year at the state committee meeting, there were about 17 committee members who DID NOT vote for endorsing candidates. By our third year, there were 40 no endorsement votes against a chosen favorite candidate.
Some Adams County State Committee members claim that they do not endorse, BUT that is only in the first round of voting. If the majority of the state party members vote to endorse candidates, then there is a second round of voting. Then, the other Adams County members endorse their favorite candidates. That’s why there’s usually one republican candidate for each position on the primary ballot. If there are other candidates on the ballot it is at that candidate’s personal expense. Only the endorsed candidates get financial support from the GOP.
At the 2022 winter state committee conference there was a no endorsement vote by the majority of state committee members because there is a long list of quality candidates for the offices of US Senate, governor and lieutenant governor. The last time a majority voted for no endorsement was in 1978, 44 years ago.
Vote on Tuesday, May 17th for Debbie Shearer and Trevor Taylor because we believe you should have a choice in voting for the candidate you prefer in the primary election. We are the only two Adams County State Committee representatives who have adhered to our 2018 promise to the voters of Adams County: we will not vote to endorse any candidates. It is your choice to decide who you want for your candidates. By the way, this is an unpaid position.
Debbie Shearer,
Abbottstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.