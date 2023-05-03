Republicans wrong
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is difficult to believe that elected officials like Kevin McCarthy and his far-right colleagues are willing to place our country and each of us at risk to achieve their political ends. They are fundamentally wrong, and I would like to share with you why I believe they are.
- There is an established, long-used process to address the concerns of these Republicans. It is called the budget process. Why not use it? Is there something wrong with it? Or must it be tossed in order to make a point?
- The tactics of these Republicans are deceptive. While calling attention to their concerns, they hide their real concerns, which can only be revealed in a budget. So, if they were to get their way, who is to say they will not pursue similar issues in the budgetary or in other wrong-headed procedures?
- Why abandon the established, legislatively mandated budget process and place the country and each one of us at enormous risk? They are willing to take this risk – these Republicans are the only ones proposing it – when if the country were to default on its debts, we can all count on our Social Security’s termination, military salaries out the door, including a host of other benefits originating with the Federal government. The stock market will collapse, and you will never again be able to afford a car or house because interest rates will be out of sight.
- These Republican tactics are designed to be gut-punch to the country and the world. The cuts these Republicans propose are singular achievements of the President, legitimately won. The GOP decimated the IRS for decades, making it easier for the wealthy to get away without paying their fair share. Similarly, the GOP has ignored and denigrated efforts to address climate change. Don’t our kids and the kids of the world deserve a livable world? Finally, these GOP cuts will harm the poorest among us, making it impossible for them to access income support programs.
This effort by McCarthy and colleagues is dangerous, reckless, and irresponsible non-legislative law-making. What has happened to the GOP? What will happen to us if they pursue their reckless ends?
Tony McNevin,
Gettysburg
