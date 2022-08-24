Supports women’s rights
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion. While we currently don’t have abortion restrictions or loss of access here in PA, 36 million women and other people who can become pregnant across the country are likely to face restrictions or loss of access. They will have to find the funds, time and transportation to travel out of state; seek a self-managed abortion outside the healthcare system; or be forced to stay pregnant against their will.
As a nurse practitioner, I believe every woman of reproductive age should have easy, safe and legal access to healthcare including abortion. For over 20 years I provided care to women across the healthcare spectrum. While pregnancy was welcomed by some women, for others it was not. Reasons ranged from not planned, fetal anomalies, a result of sexual assault, a result of incest or age. For each woman the reason was personal and my job was to listen. For those who sought to terminate the pregnancy, it was hard to watch as they agonized over their decision. For many it was the stigma of religion and society and how they would be perceived. As we discussed all available options, in the end it was the woman’s choice and her body. Never did I ever see a woman flippantly make a decision. I fully support a woman’s choice and hope that others will, too.
We got here partly because abortion stigma kept us silent. Now is the time to talk about abortion loudly and proudly. Speak up about your abortion, why you supported your partner getting an abortion or how you came to realize abortion rights are important to you. This decision will affect generations of people. They are counting on us to not stay silent.
Tommy Stewart,
Orrtanna
