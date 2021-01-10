Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The article in Saturday’s paper about the broadcast 100 years ago of church services on Pittsburgh’s KDKA radio station prompted a memory for me. My grandfather, Clyde Wright, who lived in SW Pennsylvania, built a radio and listened to those early broadcasts. He then took his radio to churches near Connellsville, rigged a high single-wire antenna, and played the services from the “KDKA Chapel” on Sunday evenings. He told me that large crowds gathered to marvel at this new invention- the radio! And, of course, they heard the gospel message, too! I wonder if churches today, who are using live-stream technology, are doing much the same thing!
