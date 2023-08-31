American ‘ducks’ unstable
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m from the “if it quacks like a duck” school of reasoning, when it comes to sniffing out charlatans. Since 2015, when Donald Trump announced his desire to run for the presidency, it was demonstrably clear to me that this man was sorely unfit to lead this proud nation. What we have observed of the man over the ensuing years has been a severe degradation of his mental and emotional state. The old canard that only a psychiatrist can diagnose mental deterioration may be true, but since we’ve all had eight years of 24/7 exposure to his damaging personality, even a five-year-old can diagnose this sick man—as noted, if it quacks like a duck, walks like a duck then it must be a duck!
What’s even worse for the state of our nation is that Trump’s illness has infected a large swath of our voting public. The term Group Psychosis (look it up) best describes our current status. It’s when a leader living with a mental illness (like Trump’s inability to acknowledge reality such as his election loss or even his weight) transfers their delusions to a group, which eventually transforms them into toxic cult followers. This is currently best demonstrated by the reaction of his true believers to Trump’s barrage of criminal indictments. From Fox News onward, the ridiculous pearl-clutching has been laughably transparent—like overprotective parents unable to admit that their spoiled child is a monster!
It’s no secret that I’ve been very critical of Trump and his devoted acolytes, because in my 83 years as a veteran and proud American citizen I’ve never witnessed such a poisonous division in my beloved country brought about by a single president. In fact, I’ve always assumed that Americans were sufficiently savvy that they would never succumb to such an unstable person to lead our nation. Alas, I was rather naïve—and indeed, wasn’t clued in to Group Psychosis.
American politics can be likened to a ship. Presently, our once proud ship of State is tilting precariously to the right because its Republican starboard side, thanks to Trump and his MAGA cultist, has a gaping hole in it and is drastically taking on water. The question is can we repair that hole before the ship sinks? This I believe is a moment for all hands on deck!
Frederick Fisher,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.