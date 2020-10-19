Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Everyone should pay their fair share of taxes. A few years back, the Republican mantra was everyone should have skin the game. I agree. Determining fair share can be difficult, but a billionaire paying only $750. a year in federal taxes is certainly not his "fair share." And yes, I agree that if the tax code allows a deduction- take it. Why be a martyr? Why I object is because the federal tax code went through a thorough overhaul in 2017. That year saw the presidency, the house and the senate all under Republican control. At that time, no one was more aware of the blatant unfairness of the code than President Trump who took full advantage (possibly illegally?) to only pay $750 in taxes- less than a minimum wage worker with skin in the game. President Trump promised to drain the swamp, but the tax code was only changed to more favor the rich not having to pay. Government spending has not decreased, but the wealthy percentage of that spending has. If you paid more than $750 in taxes maybe you are one of the "suckers and losers" like those that proudly served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.