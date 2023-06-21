Repeating history

Did the recent atmospheric conditions caused by the wildfires in Canada unintentionally give Gettysburg a mini-civil war lesson? In July 1863 the presence of clouds of gunpowder, and the aroma of burning wood must have been similarly omnipresent, as were the turkey vultures and the sustained sound of gunfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.