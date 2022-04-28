Doesn’t like changes
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why did Delone Catholic change their sports colors from black and gold to black and old gold? Also, why did the name of Annunciation B.V.M. get changed to St. Theresa of Calcutta? This bugs me.
J.A.J. Roth,
Hanover
