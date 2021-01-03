The future of the human race lies in the survival of forests across the globe, yet so many people are doing nothing to preserve the world’s forests. Deforestation happens rapidly around the world and shows no signs of stopping. In fact, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations reports that over ten million hectares of forests were removed by humans in the last five years. Humans need to be concerned about the overwhelming amount of habitat loss for animals which results from deforestation. Sophie Lewis of CBS News reports that in the last 50 years animal populations across the world have decreased by 70 percent. The loss of animals’ habitats causes many of their deaths and forces animals to live in cities. Some claim this is not an issue, since humans have lived alongside animals for many years. However, animals have not lived inside densely populated areas where they have nowhere to go but inside people’s homes and businesses. Animals are unintentionally causing damage and despair within cities as they move out of their depleting forests, creating an inevitable future where most animals within these areas are killed.
