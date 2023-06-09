Outraged reader

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am outraged that Tricia Plank thinks it’s perfectly OK to impose her narrow beliefs on UASD band members, or anyone else, for that matter.
This country was made to accept and tolerate a wide variety of beliefs, customs, and cultures. Sometimes it took a while for acceptance to happen, but it is still what most of us strive for.
I am reminded again that George Washington warned that “evangelicals are the greatest threat to the Republic.”
