It’s very nice that State Representative Moul has come out in favor of covid vaccinations. It seems he was not always so concerned about his constituents' health. Mr. Moul was quoted a while back saying, “...our [i.e., the Republican] side of the aisle are basically telling him [Governor Wolf] to shove it because they’re sick of his draconian rules and regulations that he does without any thought and all of the businesses he’s destroying without any documentation, data, or evidence.” The Pennsylvanians who have died from the virus have provided quite convincing documentation, data and evidence. And the pandemic continues regardless of the faux concerns about mitigation measures and vaccines by some on the right.
