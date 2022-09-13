Community leadership matters
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Some of our great leaders such Barack Obama, in Chicago, is a proud example. This is how “governance” begins in order to serve the people. When you vote in November, remember the candidates who serve their communities. Shapiro and Fetterman serve their community with success and conviction. Our Democracy is: OF the people, BY the people, and FOR the people. Vote “BLUE” in November. Do not vote for folks who have no government experience and/or have no community leadership experience.
