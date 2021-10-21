Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Wow, what a bunch of bureaucratic bunk by the Superintendent concerning wreath laying at the National Park Service Cemetery in Gettysburg. What would Lincoln do?
Updated: October 21, 2021 @ 9:25 pm
