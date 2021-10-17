Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I first met Chad Alan-Carr years ago, when my 5-year-old grandson decided to try a theater camp, 101 Dalmatians. I watched my shy and timid grandson, who is now in high school, become more confident and more accomplished as the years went by. I saw the positive effect that Chad had on him and decided I wanted to be a part of the theater. I became a board member of the Gettysburg Community Theater and have worked closely with Chad for the past 4 years. I am absolutely certain that Chad is the right person for Borough Council. I have observed his affection for the community of Gettysburg and Adams County. He is diligent, attentive, and tireless in every project he is involved in. My vote is for Chad because I have witnessed firsthand how he has supported his theater students. My belief is that he would do the same for the community as a whole.
(0) comments
