Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Wake Up! Our country is being torn asunder by those who pretend to be sheep fully robed in the white fleece of deception. They are wolves, smooth as glass slithering amongst God's people whispering what their itching ears want to hear giving credence and false validity to their evil desires. They do not feel the wolves teeth sinking into their carotid arteries puncturing the very vessels that carry life's blood to their brains. The blood of God's people started as a trickle but is now gushing and will soon fill the streets. What started as whispers have ever so insidiously increased in volume. And those who have swallowed the evil teachings have been transformed to dramatically attempt by any means to pervert God's true nature, silence and demean God's people, and instill fear in their hearts. This is a truly spiritual battle and God's people better stand up and shout or they, too, will be led to the slaughter by this evil possession. Those who have not had the wool pulled over their eyes do see, they do hear God's call and murmur amongst themselves. There is an opportunity here for a great awakening that will exorcise the evil from many of the possessed. We must be God's light to dispel the darkness in ourland. God's army needs to prepare for battle and pray for His will to be done whatever that may look like. God is sovereign and His will and His timing will prevail. But He surely works through His people. We must be willing to lay down our lives in this holy war!
