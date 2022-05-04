Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is unprofessional for Harry Hartman to rail and shout as he did in last Saturday’s paper. I am not referring to his diatribe against Mr. Gable but to the personal ad hominem attacks against President Biden. He writes in the Reporter’s Notebook against forgiving college debt because he had a hard time paying his school expenses ! Well all I can say is welcome to the club. Just because Hartman had found it difficult he wants everyone else to suffer too. I think his flawed thinking can be likened to a bellyacher who complains about raising the minimum wage. Because he got along on a lower minimum all of the rest of society should to! Bad logic Harry!When I debated in college, You could often rule out the debater who had an illogical case by his personal attacks against the subject of his ire. Well Harry you hit the jackpot! In a ten paragraphAd hominem, you insulted the President at least six times. Well there goes the veracity of your case Harry. I must say I like you as owner but not as editor or reporter Let the pros earn their living.
Edward Thompson,
Gettysburg
