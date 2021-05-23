Upper Adams School District (UASD) has adopted a preliminary budget with a 2.1 percent tax increase for the 2021/2022 school year. While I generally support the district, I have challenged UASD budgets every year since about 2015/2016. In that time my tax bill has increased by $451/year and the 2021/2022 increase, if adopted, will make it $510/year. I am sure that the board will be quick to say that adjusted for inflation it is only pennies a day or just a few dollars a month. I have heard that story for years. Do you know anyone who pays their taxes on a daily basis? I have neighbors and friends who have had to resort to paying these bills in installments or have to postpone payment and pay the 10 percent penalty.
