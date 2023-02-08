Radar a moneymaker
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Now the mayor of Carroll Valley wants to get radar for his town’s police. This should go nicely with the efforts of the Chief of Police to add a boon to the county by searching every vehicle he passes with his newfangled automatic license plate reader (front and rear). The mayor (and also vice president of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG)) says, without evidence, that radar is of “immediate importance in saving people’s lives.” But according to Rep. Moul, “State officials are concerned that radar enforcement at the municipal level will be used and abused as a revenue builder.” While Karen in New Oxford deserves to have a low speed limit in certain areas to protect the children, some local governments see arbitrary speed reductions and stop signs as a good moneymaker and radar will help make that easier. I am happy to see that many members in the ACCOG are willing to put radar very far down on the priority list. I believe in depriving the local governments of as much ill-gotten gains as possible by driving their unnecessarily and artificially low speed limits as much as possible.
Jeff Fertich,
Aspers
