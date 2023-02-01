Where is Jill Biden?

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On Jan. 6th, a 25-year-old first grade classroom teacher was shot by a 6-year-old in Newport News, Virginia. Why isn’t Dr. Jill Biden, America’s foremost educator, currently at this teacher’s bedside offering support on behalf of all America and why aren’t the nation’s teachers’ unions taking a stand in solidarity to protest the growing issue of school violence directed at teachers? And people wonder why there’s a national shortage of teachers.
