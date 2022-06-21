What do I know?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to Pam Benton’s June 16 letter to the editor, how do Littlestown and Chambersburg have public watermarks/pools? It is not because Biden “waved his magic wand” (way to shoehorn your irrelevant anti-Biden sentiments into your letter, by the way). As for location, how about the Gettysburg rec park, where there’s already a skateboard and dirt bike park that must require insurance? I don’t know, maybe others have better suggestions. Long story short, I think the county seat should have a public pool for residents during the hot summer months, but what do I know? I’m just a transplant who is still learning the ways, priorities and willpower of this town.
David Seitz,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.