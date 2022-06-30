A big loss
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It was so disappointing to read about the closing of the Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop. I remember visiting the shop on a trip to Gettysburg before moving to the area. It made the Gettysburg Square feel like a real community, more than a tourist destination. After moving here I came to love walking downtown and stopping in to chat with the volunteers. They would always assist me with what I needed for my community projects. The shop downtown has given me a small town experience that I had never had before. The square won’t seem the same.
Lydia Obrist,
Gettysburg
