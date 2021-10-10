Citizens of Mt. Joy Township can improve township government by voting for Todd McCauslin and Christine Demas for Supervisor. It is time for new vision and representation. The current supervisors have employed Township Solicitor, Susan J. Smith from Camp Hill, for too many years at exorbitant fee rates, for example her Solicitor Invoice Amounts for Services Rendered were $8,083.30 - January 2020; $8,656.88 - February 2020, $7,033.26 - March 2020, $7,866.20 - April 2020, $11,389.84 - May 2020, $10,457.32 - June 2020, $14,137.15 - July 2020, $10,633.51 – August 2020, $11,153.25 – September 2020. She is most likely charging us travel expenses between Camp Hill and the township.
