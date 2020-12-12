My wife struggles to keep her Lyme disease under control. I hate watching her suffer, but we both remain hopeful that new treatments will become available that will prove more beneficial than those she is currently using. However, like many Americans learned over the past several months during the pandemic, new drug development is an expensive and time-consuming process for biopharmaceutical companies.
