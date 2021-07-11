Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I just want to say “Thanks”, sincerely with all due respect to Times Sports Editor Josh Martin on his article to commemorate Coach Conway. That was an amazing tribute to him and his family. Nice job!
Updated: July 11, 2021 @ 10:54 pm
