Editor, Gettysburg Times,
“Beware the anti-vax charlatans.” Even some healthcare workers are falling for the anti-vax hoax! Vaccines are the ONLY pathway out of this pandemic. Please folks, get vaccinated for the love of your fellow man as well as yourself. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.