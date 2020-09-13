Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My neighbor and I recently discovered that our yard signs indicating that Black lives matter had been pulled up and removed. Sign-stealing seems to be a popular, if pointless, activity in this area.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 13, 2020 @ 5:00 pm
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
My neighbor and I recently discovered that our yard signs indicating that Black lives matter had been pulled up and removed. Sign-stealing seems to be a popular, if pointless, activity in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.