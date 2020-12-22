Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I'm usually not one to like snow. However, last week's snow was beautiful as it blanketed Adams and the surrounding counties. I especially liked the way the snow covered most of the Trump signs littering the countryside. Unfortunately, the snow is melting and you can still see the signs again!! I get it though! I still have my Pat Paulsen shirt!
