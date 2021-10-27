During a recent Curriculum Committee meeting, the President of the Upper Adams School District (UASD) Board spoke publicly of some past efforts to address racism in the United States. The statement referenced constitutional amendments, legislative actions and touched on past racism in our military. I believe that the historical perspective was an acknowledgement of our nation’s progress toward a yet to be fully achieved goal of equal justice for all. In my opinion, it was also made to dampen the public criticism of UASD’s anti-racism training program and materials. The initial training was given as “Professional Development” training” to all UASD’s faculty and staff, and was advanced as part of their “Anti-Racism Plan” and in response to recommendations resulting from an outside investigation into a myriad of discrimination/harassment complaints from students and alumni that exploded publicly earlier this year. The complaints led to a highly publicized rally and march from Biglerville High School through downtown Biglerville by 80 to 100 concerned people last spring. I attended the rally and was dismayed when I could not identify a single attendee from the UASD Board or the Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.