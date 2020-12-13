Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: December 13, 2020 @ 4:22 pm
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like to personally thank Representatives John Joyce and Scott Perry for betraying their constituents in Pennsylvania by signing on to the Texas coup attempt on behalf of Mr. Trump.
