Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In Wednesday's Gettysburg Times, there are two articles that everyone should read from Peter Ross and Tom Parcel. They are telling what has been going on in the world that people are not aware of and how bad of shape the United States of America is in. We are losing more and more of our FREEDOMS. Our leaders are radical hippies and flower children of the 1980s.
(0) comments
