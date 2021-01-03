The SAT, or Scholastic Assessment Test,is now a normalcy for high school students. We have accepted that getting a high number on this test proves us worthy of further education. The SAT, first started as an IQ test in 1905 with a man named Carl Brigham, who worked with the Army’s project of administering intelligence tests to over two million recruits. This IQ test was the starting point for the creation of the SAT. The test was intended to assess aptitude for learning rather than the received knowledge.The structure of the exam has been modified and changed over the years but its purpose now is to see how prepared we are for further education. I believe that this is not the best way for us to be assessed for college or for any future career path.
