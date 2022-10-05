Support educators
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Asking for a raise is always difficult. How do I word my request? When should I approach the boss? What reasons make me deserving? Can I do this without arousing anger or embarrassment?
I have been retired from Pennsylvania’s public school system for 30 years and am asking Pennsylvania’s legislators to pass a cost of living adjustment (COLA) bill that seems long overdue. The last COLA bill was passed in 2002. Many states provide COLAs automatically; Pennsylvania is one of the few that puts retired teachers at the whim of legislators, and for each of the last 20 years our legislators have turned a deaf ear to teachers’ petitions.
Those of us whose paychecks were always the result of taxpayers’ dollars while employed find ourselves in the same predicament after retirement. We are again hoping for a raise. Public objection to raising taxes, a natural and understandable attitude, will remain a nemesis. Unfortunately, that objection persists through strong economic cycles as well as weak ones. One local legislator has responded to two separate petitions over a 10 year span with the same response that although teachers are deserving, the (current) economy cannot bear a rise in taxes.
Over the years, public employees have been told repeatedly that most other retirees have no pensions at all. This is so. However educators have never had the opportunity to raise the cost of our service or product to keep up with the times.
Readers who believe in the worth of teachers, speak up for us. This will be easier if you avoid characterizing all of us as the few bad apples that are in every large basket.
Dick Purdy,
Gettysburg
