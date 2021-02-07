Sandra Mackie (Feb. 5) tells us that the Israeli far left extremist political organization, B'Tselem, has officially declared Israel to be an apartheid regime. That's like the thugs, looters and pyromaniacs of Antifa and BLM, which destroyed many millions of dollars of small businesses (so many minority owned in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Kenosha, etc) condemning the US government for violence. If anything, it demonstrates that the Israeli government allows freedom of speech and expression, unlike the Palestinian Authority (PA). It remains interesting that Mackie always singles out only Israel. Yet North Korea, Communist China, Eritrea and others continue to use slave labor.
