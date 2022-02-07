President’s day is approaching and I can’t help but wonder who would be a good candidate for our next president. People are already speculating who will run in 2024 on both sides of the isle so I did some thinking about what type of person would make a great president especially in these contentious times. Historical surveys that rank the performance of presidents provide a good source for the attributes and qualities necessary to run this great nation. You can find several surveys on the internet by various news organizations and colleges; however, I found the C-SPAN Presidential Historians Survey to be the most authoritative and bipartisan. Their survey of 2021 shows a ranking of presidents by 142 historians and academicians based on 10 criteria. These include Public Persuasion, Crisis Leadership, Economic Management, Moral Authority, International Relations, Administrative Skills, Relations with Congress, Vision / Setting an Agenda, Pursued Equal Justice For All, Performance Within Context of Times. The top 3 presidents in the C-Span poll were Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Franklin D. Roosevelt while the bottom 3 were Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.