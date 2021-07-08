Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I read Senator Mastriano’s letter in the July 8 Gettysburg Times regarding his desire for a “forensic audit” with some surprise and great disappointment. The senator contends that such an audit will “restore trust in our system”. Sadly, it won’t. No number of audits will convince those who believe the election was rigged that it wasn’t. Trump could personally conduct an audit, declare that Biden won, and the true believers would insist the deep state had threatened Baron or some such nonsense. The senator does a great dishonor to his office by slavishly continuing to foster the “big lie." It’s time he started living up to his responsibilities.
(0) comments
