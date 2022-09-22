Surprising
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Responding to an article with which I took issue, published in the Aug. 26 Times entitled “Unsurprising,” I was more than a little surprised to see that the author, a man with a biblical surname, would choose to pledge his political allegiance to the most unabashed anti-Semite and unapologetic racist running for public office in America, no spoiler alert needed.
When Senator Mastriano entertained the notion of joining Joshua Shapiro in a series of “fair and balanced debates,” the attorney general (AG) made the judicious decision to defer such discourse given the fact that the senator would make every attempt to control the narrative, and in so doing preempt any possible “unfavorable” media coverage, which seems to be his modus operandi with all of his public appearances. Should the AG at some point agree to address Mr. Mastriano in public, the likelihood of Josh Shapiro engaging in a substantive dialogue with a man I consider to be the personification of political depravity is simply preposterous.
As for Sen. Mastriano’s illustrious military career, would it be presumptuous of me to request a selfie with the colonel attired in his Confederate livery? Regarding the author’s remarkably dismissive misrepresentation of the AG’s successful prosecution of the perpetrators implicated in the PA Catholic church sex scandal as “grandstanding,” I beg your pardon, sir! His two year (2017-2019) investigation led to the indictment of 301 pedophile priests involving all levels of the church hierarchy. This exposé not only shocked the conscience of the nation, but also became the benchmark by which other states could and should do likewise.
That said however, the author is entirely correct in asserting that, even in the presence of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, all priests indicted escaped conviction owing to the total lack of “conviction” by the senate Republicans, who much preferred church money over morality. Notwithstanding the iniquity of the outcome, it in no way exonerated those guilty of perpetrating heinous crimes upon the unsuspecting youth of PA.
Obviously being no fan of Mr. Mastriano whatsoever, I wish to cite illustrative examples of his hateful nativist campaign rhetoric, and I quote: “N......, like Jews, should be extinct” and “All good peoples must fight the evil Jew”
Which to me is reminiscent of that famous question asked of Sen. Joseph McCarthy on June 9, 1954: “Have you left no sense of decency, sir?” I’d like to think I know the answer.
Rick Jones,
Hanover
