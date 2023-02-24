Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Gettysburg is not in Italy and Stevens Run, which flows through the borough, is not an Italian river. In Thursday’s paper, the waterway was called the Italian river twice and by its proper name, Stevens Run, only once. It is bizarre that Stevens Run should be called this Italian river since its true name carries such important Gettysburg history. Stevens Run is named after Thaddeus Stevens, who lived in Gettysburg from 1816 to 1842. He is one of the most important persons in American history and helped to destroy slavery and change the structure of our government to create a more equal society. So lets celebrate our local history and forget about Italian rivers.
Ross Hetrick, president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society,
