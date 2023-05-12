A wrong decision
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On March 22nd, 2023, Judge George made an egregious, incomprehensible, undemocratic, and flat out wrong decision to remove AmyBeth Hodges from the Republican ballot for the upcoming Gettysburg Area School Board election. Elections should be decided by the voters, not by activist judges.
At issue was her petition to gather signatures, she stated that she was a business owner. On her financial statements, she stated her occupation was an innkeeper. Both are correct, since we have owned and operated the Brafferton Inn Bed and Breakfast since March of 2005. We consider ourselves owners, operators, and innkeepers, since that is what we do 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
When we started dating and later got engaged in 2004, we were actively looking as a couple with my Mother Joan Hodges, to purchase a bed and breakfast or country inn. Most of our searching was in the New England area, where we looked at approximately 70 different properties. We then zeroed in on Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where we visited and found the Brafferton Inn for sale. AmyBeth was active in the site selection and the later purchase from day one of our search. The plan was always the three of us as partners. We are the quintessential family business.
When we got married in February of 2005, only two weeks before the purchase and closing of the business transaction, AmyBeth became a 50% equitable partner with myself, since we were now a married couple. We have always considered ourselves business partners, working side by side for 18 years. Cooking and serving breakfast, cleaning bedrooms, doing laundry, and welcoming thousands of visitors a year to Gettysburg. AmyBeth has been involved in all of our business decisions and acquisitions, and is trusted to make difficult decisions. To say she is not a business owner is ridiculous.
This last September, my Mother Joan decided to retire from the business, and on January 1st, 2023, AmyBeth was officially made a 50% partner of White Orchid Enterprises and the Brafferton Inn Management Company, which our lawyer clearly explained to the Judge in the court hearing.
AmyBeth has handled this bad judgement with grace and dignity, and looks forward to continuing to serve her community.
Brian Hodges,
Gettysburg
