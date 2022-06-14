Criminal speech
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Your June 11th headline, “Del Rio fined $100K for comments,” was chilling. Are words now criminal in America? Can we be fined for them? Words express thoughts or ideas. Are they criminal too? Must we be very careful what we say, and to whom? Sounds like communism to me. I pray we are not so weak and frail that we flush the First Amendment down the toilet rather than hear something disagreeable, disgusting, uncomfortable, wrong, or true. If words become so dangerous that we cannot speak, we might as well stop thinking too. But that’s hard, being made the way we are with brains, hearts and souls.
Pat Buysse,
York Springs
