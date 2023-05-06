Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thanks for the laugh from H.F. Bolich speech at the Queen of Peace Council. He said If women wanted to elect a woman President they could out vote men. I guess he forgot about the poll tax women had to pay to register to vote and only 3 women ran for President before 1948. I don’t really know when the poll tax was repealed in PA, It seemed to be going strong in southern states until the 1965 law was passed. It seems alternate reality was alive and well in 1948.
