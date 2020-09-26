I would like to thank Helen Hornbake for clearing up something that has been bothering me for the past four years. I have not been able to understand how “serious conservatives, especially those who are pro-life” such as Mrs Hornbake have continued to support Donald Trump. She explained that because Bill Clinton acted immorally 25 years ago, we have to accept Trump’s behavior. Because of Clinton, those who are pro-life have no problem looking the other way while over 200,000 people have lost their lives. I guess being pro-life means protecting only the unborn, not those who were alive 10 months ago. Because of Clinton none of the pro-lifers have spoken up while Trump holds indoor rallies and disdains masks, calling Covid-19 a hoax, in spite of having received briefings on the deadliness of the virus.
