President Theodore Roosevelt (# 26) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to convince Russia and Japan to end their hostility over rival imperial ambitions. History calls the conflict the Russo - Japanese war, 1904-1905. The location for the signing of this Peace Accord was a shipyard near Portsmouth, Maine as T/R would receive much of the credit for bringing these two factions together to talk, to lay things out and to make sense.
Regarding the current eager desires of Russia over the Ukraine, who as an outsider would be a great mediator to resolve the incredible discord and differences between these two?
And what location would be suitable for negotiating a lasting Peace? After some research, my suggestion would be the city of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. No one asked for my input but you got it anyway. Now it's your readers' turn.
John Longanecker,
Aspers
