Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Reporters Notebook in Saturday's Gettysburg Times is always a highlight of the week. I enjoy reading all of it, but especially like the submissions by D. K. Thomas. Sometimes she really irritates me, but most of the time what she writes is interesting, informative and fun to read. Saturday's entry raised feelings of sadness and anger (on her behalf) but also tremendous appreciation for our Mt. Joy Supervisors who allow us to choose our own trash hauler and most especially for Stonesifer and Sons Sanitation. They are always careful, considerate and consistent. And, they will recycle glass! Thanks Mt. Joy and Stoney's guys! And thanks, D.K. Thomas for reminding me how grateful I am.
