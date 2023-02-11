Making a living online
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The world is an ever-evolving being. With these changes, new desires and needs become apparent, which in turn creates a cause for new jobs to fill these voids in the marketplace. Even if a position feels unconventional or silly, it can be a promising career for the future.
Recently, online content creation has become more and more prevalent as a viable career for a lot of people. Many users take their work very seriously and can use a social media or streaming platform to act as business owners. Other people will create more casually and can use the communities they build to become an outlet for daily stresses. Being able to independently work from home allows creators to choose their hours, and even what content they would like to provide to the viewers.
The possibilities for this career are not hypothetical and anyone can become successful financially from what they make online. Even non-streamers can make it big in the internet world. Jacksepticeye, an Irish creator who records himself playing online games, has made more than $30 million overall on his YouTube channel. This would be an average of $300,000 each month. Along with this, the average salary, according to ZipRecruiter, is around $40,500 a year. Streaming is not all fun and games, however.
Along with new career opportunities, there are a lot of struggles that come with the digital future. For one, content creators need to have a constant focus on their platforms to keep viewers’ attention. This often means not being able to go on a break or holiday. The longevity of streaming does not necessarily mean that a channel will be successful either. According to Utomik, a subscription-based game company, around 60% of streamers quit after their second stream. Even casual creators have to be careful of what they post, as anyone can access their content. Anything said during a video or stream can be taken out of context to harass and destroy the career of an entertainer.
Indeed, an online career is not viable for everyone, and many positions need to be done in person. For some, however, being a creator can be a promising future. There are benefits and drawbacks to this career, and a million struggles and one thousand rewards. With continual wit, unending perseverance, and ceaseless wisdom anyone can make playing online into more than just a game.
Rose Guillemette,
East Berlin
