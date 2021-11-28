I thoroughly enjoyed Alex J. Hayes' opinion piece today (Black Friday). It combined an enthusiastic recommendation to shop locally rather than depend on the huge online push to buy stuff we really don't need. Consumerism is alive and well and many families are slaves to the latest new gadget even if 1.they don't need the item, or 2. buying the item is really "keeping up the Jones." There is almost a panic-like priority to shop, shop, shop til you drop.
