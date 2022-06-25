Back to the states
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why is everybody lying about the Roe v. Wade decision? The Right to Lifers laud thousands of unborn lives having been protected. The pro-abortion side states that women’s rights have been taken away. In actuality, the Supreme Court just sent the abortion question back down to the states and the democratic process. Abortions are still available in many locations and people are free to travel to those places. They are also free to lobby their side of the question to state legislatures. Thank God for the Constitution and the brilliance of our Founding Fathers.
Bill Fitzpatrick,
Gettysburg
