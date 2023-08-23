Censorship and Ukraine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The radical far left should soon, perhaps for the first time, not only read the 10 Commandments, but they should also memorize all of the Commandments so they can recite them forwards and backwards. Extreme liberalism has not only ignored the Commandments but has repugnantly denounced them when it comes to placing the 10 on walls in our public schools, (all of our schools.)
Enter US Rep from California, Adam Schieff who was recently censored by the US House. for “purposely deceiving his committee, deceiving the U.S. House and deceiving the American people.” By endlessly grinding his axe “down into the marrow of the bone” Schieff got his man in the White House and just look what has occurred in the Ukraine. The Russians obviously spotted absolute weakness at the top of the US government. Ironically, if only Trump had been re-elected all of your readers are fully aware that there would not have occurred nealy 1/2 million casualties in the Ukraine.
Adam Schieff has a problem with the 9th Commandment, the one about “thou shalt not bear false witness........” Accordingly, there are several categories of people that denounce the 9th Commandment. We have the ‘dissemmbler:’ one who hides under a false appearance by concealng facts and intentions. Then there is the ‘necromancer:’ who conjures up the spirits of the dead for the purpose of ‘hoodwinking’ others into thinking he or she own a magic wand that allows the fortelling of the future. Then we have the ‘four-flusher’ or the person who has an imperfect flush, not being able to produce the last needed card. And we have the serpent which is the same as a snake. The ‘sorcerer:’ one who uses magic and witchcraft. The ‘mountebank:’ a boastful, unscrupulous pretemder; one who sells “quack” medicines from a platform. Schieff fits into the mould of each and every one of the above categories.
1/2 million casualties in the Ukraine is way too much. Does Schieff deserve to live in this great country? You decide/// If exiled, who would want him? Schieff has Russian and Ukrainian blood on his hands and there is no need to argue about it/
John Longanecker,
Aspers
