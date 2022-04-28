Need glass recycling
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Your article about recycling on April 22 was eye-opening and convicting. It was a clarion call for our need to recycle almost everything. The benefits of recycling are astounding, as are the neglect of it. Even with our busy lives we can make it a habit. As far as I know light plastic, saran wrap, bread bags, etc., are not recycled around here, and there is no place in Adam’s County (that I know of) that recycles glass. Every time I throw another wine bottle into the trash it hurts.
Pat Buysse,
York Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.