Supports Yates

My name is Jennifer Blaney and I am a parent of one GAHS ‘22 graduate, my daughter Abby, and one current GAHS student, my son Luke. My son Luke is a member of the boys’ Varsity tennis team. I had written a letter to the board to be hopefully read aloud at the previous meeting, but since the many letters received were not read aloud, I wanted to submit my opinion to the paper instead.
I have honestly been disheartened by the current situation. We want our children to grow up and go out into this world as kind, inclusive, and accepting individuals. We want them to value personal differences. The school board needs to know that most parents want this for their children.
Sasha is an excellent coach. She goes above and beyond! My son’s freshman year, the boys’ team excelled tremendously and were co-champions of their division. This amazing record speaks to the competence of Sasha’s coaching. Then, my son’s sophomore year, the team had lost 9 seniors and at the same time, were moved into a much more competitive division. As a result, they experienced a much more challenging, grueling season. But they never gave up, thanks to the leadership and encouragement of their tennis coach, Sasha Yates. They continued to learn and grow as tennis players. Coach Yates inspires them and they respect her. She is positive, enthusiastic, and role models grit and perseverance. She also challenges them to improve their skills as tennis players. She always expects a positive attitude from each of her athletes both on and off the court. What more could we ask for from a high school tennis coach?
I also want to mention that Coach Yates is an extremely reasonable person. She agreed several months ago to use an officials’ rest room to change. This is important information to share and acknowledge.
To continue, not only is this delayed board decision negatively impacting the girls’ tennis season, but we have also now lost an exceptional athletic director, Casey Thurston, who always goes above and beyond too!
This needs to be resolved. Sasha’s tennis coaching contract needs to be renewed. Actually we should have never been in this situation to begin with. Our children deserve to have their outstanding tennis coach back!
Jennifer Blaney,
Gettysburg
