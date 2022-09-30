9 reasons
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recently, the Times has published several letters supporting Democratic candidates based on superficial ideas taken straight from the party playbook. Voters should consider some cold realities. In the last two years:
1. Democrats voted to re-elect Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the house, despite promises not to vote for her (Conor Lamb).
2. Democratic prosecutors and legislators have enacted “bail reform”, by which they apparently mean simply eliminating bail, without enacting a substitute, and now crime rates are skyrocketing wherever Democrats rule.
3. Democrats support the teachers’ union monopoly, which opposes school choice, which closed our schools for two years or more, and, behind parents’ backs, introduced the critical race theory (CRT) curriculum which is racist, anti-success and anti-USA.
4. Democrats support Biden’s open border, ignoring measures which worked under Trump, again without a replacement program, leading to a wave of illegal immigrants, migrant deaths, human trafficking, and 100,000 fentanyl deaths across the country.
5. Democrats have declared war on our domestic energy industry, leading to a doubling of gas and home heating prices, and a reduction in our ability to help our European allies being squeezed by Putin. Their program has been built on a ludicrous tissue of lies which any knowledgeable person can see through.
6. Supported a justice department which helped the DNC create the Trump-Russia hoax and inflicted it on the American people for five years; initiated a legal campaign against parents who vocally object to CRT course material imposed on their children by secretive school faculty and administration; discontinued the anti-Chinese espionage program; and covered up the Hunter Biden story to help Biden win the election.
7. Initiated a re-definition of “sex” in education, to allow teachers and counselors to promote gender transition, allow men to invade women’s athletic teams, and force religious institutions to adopt sexual mores to which their religious doctrine objects. That’s right, the war on The Little Sisters of Poor continues under Biden and his supporters in Congress!
8. Hiring 87,000 new IRS Agents, many of them to be armed. How do you think that will work out?
9. Don’t let them fool you. They intend to criminalize possession of guns by law-abiding citizens.
Democratic candidates vote as a bloc. When you elect a Democrat, you get the whole Democrat program, like it or not. Fetterman would be the worst, his goal is to be the first “squad” member in the Senate. Buyers beware!
Frederick Salek,
Orrtanna
